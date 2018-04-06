Tornado warning canceled for Burnet County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tornado warning canceled for Burnet County

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KXXV) -

The tornado warning has been canceled for Burnet County. 

A tornado warning was issued for NE Burnet County where a tornado was confirmed. 

A new severe thunderstorm warning issued for Hill and McLennan County. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hamilton, Bosque, northern Coryell and western McLennan. 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Central Texas until midnight. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    More >>

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    More >>

  • AP sources: EPA chief spent millions on security and travel

    AP sources: EPA chief spent millions on security and travel

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:17:23 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:28:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, at his confirmation hearing before the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, at his confirmation hearing before the...
    AP sources: EPA chief Scott Pruitt's concern with personal security came at a steep cost to taxpayers.More >>
    AP sources: EPA chief Scott Pruitt's concern with personal security came at a steep cost to taxpayers.More >>

  • Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

    Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:16:48 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:27:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly