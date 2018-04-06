Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Brazos County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Brazos County

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KXXV) -

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brazos. 

The tornado warning has been canceled for Burnet County. 

A tornado warning was issued for northeast Burnet County where a tornado was confirmed. 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Central Texas until midnight. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly