Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Brazos County

AP sources: EPA chief Scott Pruitt's concern with personal security came at a steep cost to taxpayers.More >>
AP sources: EPA chief Scott Pruitt's concern with personal security came at a steep cost to taxpayers.More >>
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
The tornado warning has been canceled for Burnet County.More >>
The tornado warning has been canceled for Burnet County.More >>