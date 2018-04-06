Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bell, Milam and Falls cou - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bell, Milam and Falls counties

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KXXV) -

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bell, Milam and Falls counties until 11 p.m.

The tornado warning has been canceled for Burnet County. 

A tornado warning was issued for NE Burnet County where a tornado was confirmed. 

A new severe thunderstorm warning issued for Hill and McLennan County. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hamilton, Bosque, northern Coryell and western McLennan. 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Central Texas until midnight. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly