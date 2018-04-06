Helicopter golf ball drop raises money for Bell County Crimestoppers

Helicopter golf ball drop raises money for Bell County Crimestop - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Golf balls fell from the sky today to help fight crime in Central Texas. 

A helicopter dropkicked off the Bell County Crimestoppers golf tournament at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.

Five hundred golf balls were dropped over a target on the range. 

The ball that landed in the hole or closest to it, was the winner of a thousand dollars. 

People were able to buy a golf ball for $10 for a chance to win, and all the proceeds went to the Bell County Crimestoppers.  

"It is a very fun fundraiser. I play a lot of golf, and so this is a perfect fit for a person like me to come out, have a good day, meet some new people and support a good cause," Rodney Bell, a participant in the golf ball drop and tournament, said. 

The winner of the thousand dollars was Shelby Torres, a mother of a special needs little boy. The money will go toward his medical expenses. 

