Helicopter golf ball drop raises money for Bell County Crimestoppers

Golf balls fell from the sky today to help fight crime in Central Texas.

A helicopter dropkicked off the Bell County Crimestoppers golf tournament at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.

Five hundred golf balls were dropped over a target on the range.

The ball that landed in the hole or closest to it, was the winner of a thousand dollars.

People were able to buy a golf ball for $10 for a chance to win, and all the proceeds went to the Bell County Crimestoppers.

"It is a very fun fundraiser. I play a lot of golf, and so this is a perfect fit for a person like me to come out, have a good day, meet some new people and support a good cause," Rodney Bell, a participant in the golf ball drop and tournament, said.

The winner of the thousand dollars was Shelby Torres, a mother of a special needs little boy. The money will go toward his medical expenses.

