Dozens paid respects at veteran's funeral

The Central Texas community paid their respects as Staff Sergeant Eric Johnson was laid to rest today.

Sergeant Johnson served our country for 17 years before retiring out of Fort Hood.

He died on March 30th at the age of 68.

His brother died only 12 and a half hours after him which is why only Sergeant Johnson's wife, stepson and mother-in-law were able to be in attendance today.

But, they weren't alone as dozens of people came to honor their loved one's life and service.

"Here was someone who served overseas in a very different time when I was a child, and the fact that I got to grow up and in my adulthood pay respects to someone that I didn't know... much as he served overseas for someone that he didn't know it's very meaningful," Matthew Saylor who attended SSG Johnson's funeral said.

Upon retirement, Sergeant Johnson worked in education and for the Red Cross.

