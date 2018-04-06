Dozens paid respects at veteran's funeral - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Dozens paid respects at veteran's funeral

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Central Texas community paid their respects as Staff Sergeant Eric Johnson was laid to rest today. 

Sergeant Johnson served our country for 17 years before retiring out of Fort Hood.

He died on March 30th at the age of 68. 

His brother died only 12 and a half hours after him which is why only Sergeant Johnson's wife, stepson and mother-in-law were able to be in attendance today. 

But, they weren't alone as dozens of people came to honor their loved one's life and service. 

"Here was someone who served overseas in a very different time when I was a child, and the fact that I got to grow up and in my adulthood pay respects to someone that I didn't know... much as he served overseas for someone that he didn't know it's very meaningful," Matthew Saylor who attended SSG Johnson's funeral said. 

Upon retirement, Sergeant Johnson worked in education and for the Red Cross. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Facebook admits to secretly deleting CEO's texts

    The Latest: Facebook admits to secretly deleting CEO's texts

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:00:06 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Facebook...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Facebook...

    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.

    More >>

    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.

    More >>

  • Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

    Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:36:59 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:05 GMT
    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.More >>
    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.More >>

  • Police plan lengthy investigation of YouTube shooter's past

    Police plan lengthy investigation of YouTube shooter's past

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:01 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly