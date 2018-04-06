Texas A&M ranks 11th nationally, leads SEC in 2017-18 Division I - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M ranks 11th nationally, leads SEC in 2017-18 Division I Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup winter rankings

(Source: Texas A&M University) (Source: Texas A&M University)

The Aggies have finished in the final Top 25 the past 12 years with four Top 10 finishes, including a school-record fifth place finish in 2012-13, the Aggies’ first year in the SEC.

The current winter rankings include points for men’s and women’s basketball, fencing, women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, wrestling, rifle, skiing and men’s and women’s indoor track and field.

Recent Texas A&M Winter Results

Coach Steve Bultman and diving head coach Jay Lerew and the Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team finished third at the NCAA Championships earning 85 points.

Texas A&M head track and field coach Pat Henry posted a fifth place finish in the NCAA men’s indoor track and field championships to earn 75 points while the women’s indoor track and field program placed 10th to earn 67.5 points.

Coach Billy Kennedy and the Aggie men’s basketball team reached the Sweet 16 to place ninth and score 64 points.

Coach Gary Blair and the Aggie women’s basketball team reached the Sweet 16 as well to earn 64 points.

The men’s swimming and diving program led by Coach Jay Holmes and Lerew finished 14th at the NCAA Championships and earned 61.5 points.

The spring sports are in full swing with the men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in the latest polls. The men’s golf team is ranked No. 2 in the latest polls. The equestrian team is ranked No. 4 heading into the National Collegiate Equestrian Association national championships in Waco, Apr. 18-21. The men’s tennis team is ranked No. 5 while softball is ranked No. 10 in the latest polls. Baseball is as high as No. 18 while women’s tennis is tied for No. 23 and women’s golf is receiving votes in the Top 25 rankings.

The final winter rankings will be released on Thursday, Apr. 26 and will include women’s bowling, men’s and women’s gymnastics as well as men’s ice hockey.

