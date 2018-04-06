2018 Maroon & White Game FAQs

When and where is the 2018 Maroon & White Game?

The 2018 edition of the Maroon & White Game will kick off at 4 p.m. CT at Kyle Field.

The gates to Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff at 3 p.m.

The M&W Game will be presented by American Campus Communities and Traditions Club and Community.

What is the price of admission? How can I get tickets? What are the public entries?

Good news! For the first time ever, admission to the Aggies’ spring game is FREE to the general public and no tickets are required, except in the premium area (suites, clubs, and loge areas).

Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT) 3, 5 and 8.

How is the 2018 edition of the M&W Game different than other years?

The 2018 M&W Game will be treated like a regular season game and feature much of the normal pageantry of a Fall Saturday at Kyle Field, including a full Pepsi Fan Zone (open 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.).

The always-popular Kids Yell Practice will take place at 2:45 p.m. in front of the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field. There will be no Spirit Walk.

The Bud Light Victory Street will open at 1 p.m.

The 2018 Game will be a better viewing experience for fans because it will be played like a conventional game with traditional scoring and no scripting of plays.

The game will be the first opportunity for fans to see new head coach Jimbo Fisher on the Texas A&M sidelines.

The team will divide into two squads with the seniors “drafting” their teams the week prior to the game.

What is the “Legends Game”?

The Legends Game presented by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association will be a flag football exhibition at halftime of the M&W Game. It will feature some of the greatest names in Aggie football history like Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Famers Jacob Green, Quentin Coryatt, Dat Nguyen, Ray Mickens and Bucky Richardson and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as “all-time quarterback.”

Coaches for the Legends Game will be Nguyen and Mickens serving as head coaches. Richardson and Coryatt will serve as assistant coaches for Nguyen’s “Team Pickard” (honoring longtime Texas A&M athletic staffer Billy Pickard), while Terrence Murphy and Derrick Frazier will help coach Mickens’ “Team Crow” (honoring 1957 Heisman Trophy winner John David Crow).

I used to love coming down to the field after games at Kyle Field. Can my family visit the field after the M&W Game?

Yes! A few minutes after the team has been released from the post-game huddle, fans may enter the field level of Kyle Field to enjoy the Home of the 12th Man. (For a limited amount of time; Fans will be asked to exit at the appropriate time.)

Will there be concessions at the M&W Game?

Concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering limited food and beverage options.

What will the parking situation be like for the M&W Game?

April 13-15 is Family Weekend at Texas A&M University and parking will be at a premium on campus. Please visit transport.tamu.edu for complete details.

Cain Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 per entry.

The following parking lots are $5 or any valid Texas A&M parking permit: West Campus Garage, Lots 100a-c (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena), Lots 61, 65, 74, 95, 97 and 104.

Shuttle service is normal weekend routes (please check transport.tamu.edu for times and locations).

Can I set up my tailgate on Friday like a Fall Saturday?

No. Tailgate spots are not available until Saturday morning. The “land grab” is not in effect for Friday.

Will the Clear Bag Policy be in effect?

Be Ready. Be Clear. Be Fast. The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.

What if I can’t attend the game in person? Is the game televised?

Yes! The game will be nationally televised by the SEC Network. Describing the action will be Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter).