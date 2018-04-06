Water safety course canceled this weekend due to weather

The City of Temple said that this Saturday's water safety course, April Pools Day water safety event has been canceled due to the weather expected this weekend.

Mimi Morales the Assistant Aquatics Coordinator for Temple Parks & Recreation issued the following statement:

“We are very disappointed to cancel this event with the summer swim season just around the corner. Safety is our utmost concern for all of the visitors to Lions Junction and we want everybody to enjoy their time in the water, however, with the impending rain and cold front, that will make it extremely difficult.”

Should you have any questions regarding the cancellation of this Saturday’s April Pools Day event, please Miandra Morales at 254-298-5932.

