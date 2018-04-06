13-year-old student arrested for making terroristic threats

The Bryan Police Department said they arrested a 13-year-old student for making terroristic threats.

On Friday around 1 p.m., a school resource officer arrested the teen at Jane Long Intermediate School.

The teen made a threat on social media to cause harm to students.

The post was brought to the attention of school officials.

The student did not have any weapons at the time of the arrest.

