McLane Children's Center said staff saw nearly 1,000 victims of child abuse in 2017

McLane Children’s Medical Center hosted its third annual Stand Up Against Child Abuse event on Friday during Child Abuse awareness month.

The chief operating officer said in 2017, staff saw nearly 1,000 children victims of abuse at the hospital.

McLane Children’s staff, members of Bikers Against Child Abuse, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, State Rep. Hugh Shine, representatives from Court Appointed Special Advocate for Bell and Coryell Counties and Temple Police department officers attended.

The event ended with a balloon release to honor the victims.

