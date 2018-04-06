Fort Hood conducts airborne test on Ground Mobility Vehicle

Testers at the U.S.Army Operational Test Command's Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate conducted a low-velocity airdrop of the Ground Mobility Vehicle, according to a press release from Fort Hood issued on April 6.

The GMV is designed to be internally transportable and will be air dropped six times.

The vehicle will support tactical operators in both urban and non- urban environments across the full range of Special Operations Forces military operations and terrains.

“The GMV 1.1 will become the standardized Special Operations combat vehicle with the operational flexibility to support the SOF core activities of Direct Action, Special Reconnaissance, Unconventional Warfare, and Counterinsurgency Operations.”

