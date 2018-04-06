Great American Cookies gives away free cookies on Tax Day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Great American Cookies gives away free cookies on Tax Day

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
Great American Cookie wants to make Tax Day a little bit sweeter.

The cooking chain will continue its annual Tax Day tradition by offering a free Cookies and Cream Cookies to customers at participating stores on Tuesday, April 17.

For more information visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

