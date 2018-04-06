DFW Airport launches prepaid online parking services

Travelers flying out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport can now cash in on major savings with Prepaid Parking Online.

The announcement came from DFW Corporate Offices on April 5.

The new system allows customers to select and prepay for parking at a discount of up to 50 percent.

Customers now have the option of using their NTTA Toll Tag or a QR Code to enter and exit the DFW Parking Plaza.

When booking prepaid parking, customers will enter their flight information, any available promotional codes, and their choice of payment.

Parking products available for prepayment include; terminal parking, express parking, and remote parking.

For a full list of instructions, visit www.dfwairport.com/park.

