Mars Petcare launches study to improve pet health care using fitness tracker for dogs

Mars Petcare is set to launch a three-year study of more than 200,000 dogs from across the United States.

The Pet Insight Project was announced at the North American Veterinary Community and Texas A&M University's Veterinary Innovation Summit on Thursday, April 5.

Mars plans to use modern day technology as a means to provide proactive, preventative healthcare for pets.

The aim of the study is to better understand when behavior may signal a change in a pet's health.

Pet insight is one of the largest tech-enabled studies of pet health.

In the study, pets are fitted with Whistle Fit, a wearable activity monitor.

From the dog collar like health monitor, veterinarians are able to update electronic health records with health changes based on recorded data from Whistle Fit.

The Pet Insight Project is currently enrolling participants across the United States.

Each participant will receive a free Whistle Fit activity Monitor, to learn more about Pet Insight Project, visit petinsightproject.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved