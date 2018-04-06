Three Texas cities make top ten list of postal worker dog attack - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three Texas cities make top ten list of postal worker dog attacks

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Three Texas cities made the top ten list.
(KXXV) -

The U.S. Postal Service said that the number of postal employees attacked by dogs is on the decrease thanks to new technology that alerts mail carriers of potential attacks.

The USPS safety measure asks customers to indicate if there are dogs at their addresses when they schedule package pickups. This information is provided to carriers on their delivery scanners, and they are made aware if an unleashed dog is reported in their delivery area.

"The scanners that our carriers use to confirm a customer's delivery include a feature for them to indicate the presence of a dog at an individual address," said DeCarlo. "This information is particularly helpful for substitute carriers who fill in for regular carriers on their days off."

Despite the decrease, three major Texas cities made the top ten list for attacks. 

A total of 6,244 postal workers were attacked in 2017 - that's a decrease of 500 from the previous year. USPS also released the list of the top 30 cities for postal worker dog attacks. 

