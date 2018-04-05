Troopers respond to single-vehicle accident in Waco

State troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Gholson Rd. on Thursday evening around 7:20 p.m.

The driver of a black Dodge Nitro slammed into a tree. The driver and passenger of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both occupants are being transported by EMS to Hillcrest in Waco.

The vehicle was traveling southbound near the 8200 block of Gohlson Rd.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused that crash.

