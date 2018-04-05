Fire department responded to fire caused by electrical failure of dryer

The Temple Fire Department responded to a reported fire in south Temple on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived in the 3300 Block of Elm Dr. around 12:57 a.m. and observed light smoke coming from the residence with two occupants outside in the front yard.

Fire crews were directed to a closet where the homeowner used a portable fire extinguisher.

Fire damage was limited to contents in the closet, a clothes dryer and an adjoining wall leading into the living room.

Exhaust fans were used to remove smoke from inside the house.

Fire investigation determined the blaze was unintentional and started from an electrical failure of the clothes dryer.

There were no injuries.

The homeowner told firefighters he placed a load of laundry and started the dryer before going to bed.

A smoke alarm inside the house activated, notifying both people who safely evacuated.

He used a portable fire extinguisher to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Dollar loss to the home and contents is estimated to be under $3,000.

