Baylor Women's Tennis Readies for Big 12 Weekend

Baylor women’s tennis gears up for a weekend of Big 12 Conference action, facing 15th-ranked Texas Tech on Friday at 5 p.m. (CT) in Waco and TCU on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Fort Worth. The 21st-ranked Bears enter the weekend at 11-10 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Cub Tennis will be held one hour prior to Friday’s match. The free tennis clinic is open to kids 11 and under, who wear athletic clothing and shoes. Tennis equipment is provided.

“Our team is excited to get back on the court and perform,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We have two tough opponents this weekend that will push us at every position. It’s a great opportunity for us to improve and grow. I know our team understands what a privilege it is to compete, and I’m confident they will show that on the court.”

The Bears bring a two-match win streak into the weekend, besting 49th-ranked Oklahoma, 5-0, and most recently knocking off ninth-ranked Northwestern, 5-2. The latter marked Baylor’s second Top 15 win of the season and the program’s first Top 10 victory since May 15, 2018. Scrivano has led the Bears to 29 Top 10 wins in his tenure.

Sophomore Jessica Hinojosa has won nine consecutive singles matches in dual match action, while freshman Livia Kraus has secured four-straight. Kraus has won a team-high 20 matches overall and 13 in the dual match season, which is second only to sophomore Camilla Abbate who has notched 14 dual match victories. Hinojosa and freshman Kristina Sorokolet represent Baylor in the Oracle/ITA double rankings at No. 70.

Texas Tech is 13-4 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12 this season. Four Lady Raiders are ranked in the Oracle/ITA singles national rankings, including No. 13 Gabriela Talaba, No. 45 Felicity Maltby, No. 84 Sabrina Federici and No. 104 Sarah Dvorak. Two duos are ranked as well, including Dvorak and Federici at No. 11 and Talaba and Maltby at No. 85.

TCU is 9-9 on the season and 0-3 in conference play heading into the weekend. The Horned Frogs are represented by No. 98 Aleksandra Zenovka in the Oracle/ITA singles national rankings, and No. 78 Donika Bashota and Elizabeth Tedford in the Oracle/ITA doubles national rankings.

Fans unable to attend Friday’s match in person can follow the action through live scoring and live video stream. Live scoring is available for the Sunday afternoon match. Links are available on the women’s tennis schedule page at www.baylorbears.com.