No. 10 Texas A&M Heads to Starkville to Face No. 22 Mississippi State

The No. 10 Texas A&M softball team travels to Starkville, Miss., for a three-game series against No. 22 Mississippi State beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nusz Park.

Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Jenny Dalton-Hill (color) call the action for Friday’s contest on ESPNU and Sunday’s game on the SEC Network. Anthony Craven (play-by-play) and Blake DuDonis (color) are on the call for Saturday’s game on SEC Network +. Authenticated subscribers can access the streams through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Louie Belina and Evan Roberts bring the action to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

Texas A&M is 32-8 (5-4 SEC) on the season and coming off a series win over then-No. 9 South Carolina last weekend. The Aggies won the first two games of the series, 3-0 and 2-1, behind stout pitching performances from Trinity Harrington and Samantha Show.

Harrington earned her 10th win and sixth shutout of the season, allowing only four hits and a walk while striking out five in the series opener. Show allowed just one run on four hits and struck out seven as the junior recorded a strikeout in every inning.

Tori Vidales led the offensive attack, hitting .556 (5-for-9) with a home run and three RBI. Ashley Walters and Sarah Hudek added three hits in the series as Hudek recorded a double and a home run with three RBI.

Hudek tops the Aggies with a .358 average on the year followed by Keeli Milligan, who is batting .354. Riley Sartain leads the team with nine home runs, while Vidales has belted seven home runs and paces the team with 41 RBI. In the circle, Harrington is 10-1 with a 1.39 ERA. Show holds a 10-3 mark and a 2.18 ERA. Lexi Smith is 5-1, while Maddie MacGrandle has also added five wins.

Mississippi State enters the weekend with a 28-9 (3-6 SEC) ledger. The Bulldogs are led by Mia Davison, who is hitting .424 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI. Holly Ward holds a 10-4 record with a 1.54 ERA and Cassady Knudsen is 10-3 with a 1.73 ERA to lead the Bulldog pitching staff.