Baylor Scott & White opens new study to veterans and their families

Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
State troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Gholson Rd. on Thursday evening around 7:20 p.m.More >>
