Baylor Scott & White opens new study to veterans and their families

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
Baylor Scott & White Warriors Research Institute will start a free program for veterans and their families on April 7.

The study is free, and the Warriors Research Institute is looking for veterans and adult family members who suffer from depression, anger, substance abuse or posttraumatic stress that would like to participate.

The focus is to increase accessibility to the results of mental health care for Texas veterans and their adult family members.

The WRI staff will also investigate the provisions of treatment to veterans and their families both online and through telemental health and in person through one-on-one sessions.

Clinical psychologist and clinical researcher Dr.Suzy Bird Gulliver will direct the study.

Gulliver spent the past two decades advocating for mental health support for veterans and first responders.

For more information about the study email wri@sw.org.

