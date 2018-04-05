Texas A&M Alum receives nation award for distinguished career

Abdul Subhani is the Founder, President, and CEO of Centex Technologies.

He is an angel investor, entrepreneur, public speaker, published author, and adjunct professor and alumnus of Texas A&M-Central Texas and Central Texas College.

Though Subhani holds many titles the man is best known as a person of great generosity, and a supporter of local charitable organizations in Central Texas.

He came to the United States in 1998 and attended Texas Central College he still recalls on what is degree has meant, "The accessibility of a college degree still fascinates me to this day. It meant everything to my future,” stated Subhani.

After completing his associate's degree at CTC, Subhani enrolled at Tarleton State University-Central Texas, now A&M-Central Texas, where he completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer technology and information systems. Even then, he had a plan. A dream that would materialize in ways he could have never imagined.

Subhani was nominated by John Crutchfield, President of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and his business savvy, combined with his knowledge of technology earned him the distinguished honor.

