Bosque County volunteers team up for 'Don't mess with Texas clean up'

In an effort to beautify their community volunteers are joining forces for the state's largest one day litter clean up.

'Don't mess with Texas Trash-off' will take off place on Saturday, April 7.

The Trash-Off is part of TxDOT's litter prevention program.

Volunteers will focus on neighborhoods, city streets and parks.

The groups will meet at FM56 near the opening of the Canyons, FM144 in Walnut Springs and FM219 just outside Clifton towards Cransfills Gap from 8:00 am to 12:00 p.m.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. volunteer groups will meet at SH22 and RM1473 by the entrances of the Meridian State Park, SH22 at Laguna Park.

For more information contact Waco District Public Information Officer Ken Roberts at kenneth.roberts@txdot.gov or 254-867-2705

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.