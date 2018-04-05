Blue Angels arrive in Waco for Heart of Texas Airshow

The Blue Angels are back in Waco for their first performance in more than 30 years.

"It was great to see Texas from the air and it's good to be here in Waco," said Cpl. Eric Doyle with the Blue Angels.

These aviators will take to the skies this weekend for the Heart of Texas Airshow, where they'll fly beside other military jets, warbirds and parachute teams.

"We all trust each other and it's a sense of teamwork that I've never seen before in the Navy or really anywhere else, that I really appreciate it," said Ryan Schick, logistics specialist First Class with the Blue Angels.

The Air Force's Thunderbolts will also be there, flying in their first performance in air shows since 2011.

"So with sequestration, they cut all the demo teams and they've slowly been bringing them back," said Capt. Cody Wilton with the Air Force. "So this is our first year back coming in 2018 so it's awesome to bring the jet on the road again and start hitting up the airshows."

The Heart of Texas Air Show will go on this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m at Texas State Technical College. It's expected to be an experience that's as fun for folks on the ground as it is for those in the air.

"Since I knew what flying was, I wanted to do this and to be able to do in a blue and gold airplane, it's great," said Cpl. Doyle. "I love every moment of it."

To buy your tickets, click here.

