Spring Blue Norther expected late Friday

TIMING: Friday - Saturday

Ready for another round of wacky Texas weather? Here we go…

A Spring Blue Norther (AKA a strong, late season cold front) is expected to blast through Central Texas Friday evening into Saturday morning. Without checking the forecast, many will likely be blindsided by this system, as temperatures will be in the 80s Friday afternoon. It will be warm, it will be breezy, and it will be anything but obvious that Winter-like conditions are on the way. However, big changes will take place after 8:00 P.M. Friday when the cold front surges into our region.

Let’s start off with our storm chances. Starting Friday afternoon, isolated showers and storms will try to develop across the region. If any storms can get going, they will be entering an environment favorable for severe weather. Isolated storms will be capable of producing up to half dollar sized hail, 60+ mph winds and locally heavy rain. The tornado threat is pretty low, but a quick spin-up can’t be ruled out.

The main event will take place once the cold front starts surging into Central Texas. A line of showers and storms will develop along and near the cold front. This is going to be a fast-moving cold front, so most of our counties should stay clear of severe weather. With that being said, there’s a slight chance for severe weather (highlighted in green) for some of our counties east of the I-35 corridor. We’ll be monitoring these storms closely, and will alert you through your First Alert Central Texas weather apps if anything goes severe.

Now let’s get to Saturday’s forecast...

After the cold front races through Central Texas, our temperatures will nosedive. This is where the “Blue Norther” part comes into play. Ahead of the front, temperatures will probably be in the 70s. Once the cold front passes, our temperatures are forecast to drop 30+ degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s, and some of us could even be in the 30s come Saturday morning. And if the clouds and light showers stick around, our temperatures may not climb out of the 40s. Yes, there’s a chance that our high temperatures could be in the 40s Saturday afternoon! This could put a huge damper on any outdoor plans. A lot of people across the region are planning to head out to Texas State Technical College to watch the Blue Angels. At the very least, bundle up! You might even need your umbrellas.

Long story short… big changes are on the way! Get ready to experience multiple seasons in a matter of 24 to 48 hours.

