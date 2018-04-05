Sheriff's office: Pimp would beat victim when she didn't make enough money

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for continuously trafficking a 19-year-old girl from Indiana.

Jason Sales was arrested in a hotel in south Waco. Sales had been trafficking the victim for around a year.

The sheriff's office said Sales would beat the victim repeatedly if she did not make enough money.

They added that they found Sales through an ad placed on the internet.

The victim has been turned over to UnBound, and she will be reuniting with her family soon.

