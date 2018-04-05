Baylor earns title of only law school with 100 percent bar passi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor earns title of only law school with 100 percent bar passing rate

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

100 percent of Baylor University Law graduates passed the bar exam within two years of graduation. 

The findings are the highest graduation rate of all 204 ABA-approved law schools, according to the Managing Director's Office of the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the bar.

The data on first-time passage rates was released by the ABA on March 22.

