Fundraiser being held for families of two men murdered at O'Reilly Auto Parts

A fundraiser will be held to support the families of Cody Cornell and Robert Pellerin at O'Reilly Auto Parts located at 1720 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple. The fundraiser will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they run out of food.

People who want to contribute can pay $10 for a plate of chicken, two sides, bread and fixings. All proceeds will be going to Cody Cornell's family and American Diabetes Association in honor of Robert Pellerin.

Cornell and Pellerin were found dead at O'Reilly Auto Parts in March - where they were employed. They were found bound in duct tape. The suspect in the murders, Theodore Sims, was arrested shortly after.

