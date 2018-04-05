Texas police rate vehicles with 'report cards' in effort to curb burglaries

Police in Duncanville will be handing out "report cards" on driver's windshields in an effort to curb vehicle burglaries across the city.

NBC DFW said the report cards will grade vehicles with a "pass" or "fail" depending on how vulnerable they are to break-ins as apart of the police department's new "Watch You Car: Texas Auto Burglary & Theft Prevention Authority" program.

Police told NBC DFW a "pass" grade means the vehicle passed inspection, but a "fail" grade means police found doors unlocked, an open window or packages and/or valuables in view.

The grades will be placed face-down on windshields to ensure it is not seen by others.

