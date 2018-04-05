26-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in jail for failing to appear in court for strangulation charge

On April 3, a 26-year-old Coryell County man was found guilty of bail jumping and failure to appear and sentenced to ten years in jail.

The trial for Kent Alexander Jenkins began on Monday in Gatesville and concluded on April 4.

On March 21. 2016, Jenkins failed to appear in court to face arraignment on a felony charge of assault by strangulation. That charge, as well as a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, is still pending.

