59-year-old man arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 14

Burnet County deputies have arrested a 59-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child under 14-years-old.

On Wednesday, Leroy Lilley, from Meadowlakes, Texas, was charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14-years-old and one count of indecency with a child under 14-years-old.

During the investigation, multiple children gave details of criminal sexual conduct by Lilley spanning a time period starting around 2014.

Lilley has since been released from jail on two $75,000 surety bonds and one $75,000 personal recognizance bond.

