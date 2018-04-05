59-year-old man arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 14 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

59-year-old man arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 14

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Leroy Lilley (Source: Burnet County Jail) Leroy Lilley (Source: Burnet County Jail)
BURNET COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Burnet County deputies have arrested a 59-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child under 14-years-old.

On Wednesday, Leroy Lilley, from Meadowlakes, Texas, was charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14-years-old and one count of indecency with a child under 14-years-old.

During the investigation, multiple children gave details of criminal sexual conduct by Lilley spanning a time period starting around 2014. 

Lilley has since been released from jail on two $75,000 surety bonds and one $75,000 personal recognizance bond.

