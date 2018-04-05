Two of three men seen at massage parlor arrested - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two of three men seen at massage parlor arrested

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Terry Staton (Source: McLennan County Jail) Terry Staton (Source: McLennan County Jail)
(Source: McLennan County Sheriff's office) (Source: McLennan County Sheriff's office)
Jared James (Source: McLennan County Jail) Jared James (Source: McLennan County Jail)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Two of the three men involved in sex acts with human trafficking victims at two Waco massage parlors has been arrested. 

On April 9, 32-year-old Jared James was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He was charged with trafficking of a person. 50-year-old Terry Staton was booked in the jail the next day for the same charge.

James, a former teacher, was seen video pulling a woman's pants down. During the video, the woman attempts to back away, and then he picks her up and throws her face down on the bed. 

Staton was seen on video pulling a woman on top of him as she was actively trying to resist and pull away, an arrest affidavit said.

On Thursday, the McLennan County Sheriff's office asked for assistance identifying the three men.

The sheriff's office said about 400 people were seen on recordings from hidden cameras inside the establishments engaging in sex acts with the victims. 

The two parlors under investigation are located at 2509 Washington Drive and 2625 Waco Drive.

A search warrant was conducted at the establishments on Dec. 4, 2017, when detectives found three victims and the hidden cameras.

The sheriff said that they are also looking for the identities of 300 individuals who were caught on the hidden camera. He said they will be posting more photos on the department's Facebook page in the weeks to come. 

He added that the public has been a tremendous help in identifying these suspects. One of the men pictured has already been identified by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

If you recognize any of these men, call Detective Joseph Scaramucci at 254-757-5170 or Detective Derek Russell at 254-757-5114. Detectives would also like you to contact them if you have visited either of the massage parlors.

