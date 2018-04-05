Sheriff's office arrest three men in massage parlor investigatio - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff's office arrest three men in massage parlor investigation, more arrests to come

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Terry Staton (Source: McLennan County Jail) Terry Staton (Source: McLennan County Jail)
(Source: McLennan County Sheriff's office) (Source: McLennan County Sheriff's office)
Jared James (Source: McLennan County Jail) Jared James (Source: McLennan County Jail)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Two of the three men involved in sex acts with human trafficking victims at two Waco massage parlors has been arrested. 

On April 9, 32-year-old Jarred James was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He was charged with trafficking of a person. 50-year-old Terry Staton was booked in the jail the next day for the same charge. Both have since bonded out. 

James, a former teacher, was seen video pulling a woman's pants down. During the video, the woman attempts to back away, and then he picks her up and throws her face down on the bed. 

Staton was seen on video pulling a woman on top of him as she was actively trying to resist and pull away, an arrest affidavit said.

On Thursday, the McLennan County Sheriff's office asked for assistance identifying the three men.

The sheriff's office said about 400 people were seen on recordings from hidden cameras inside the establishments engaging in sex acts with the victims. 

The two parlors under investigation are located at 2509 Washington Drive and 2625 Waco Drive.

A search warrant was conducted at the establishments on Dec. 4, 2017, when detectives found three victims and the hidden cameras.

The sheriff said that they are also looking for the identities of 300 individuals who were caught on the hidden camera. He said they will be posting more photos on the department's Facebook page in the weeks to come. 

He added that the public has been a tremendous help in identifying these suspects. One of the men pictured has already been identified by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Gary Zakharias was also arrested in connection with the massage parlor investigation Tuesday. He turned himself in at Falls County and has since bonded out.

If you recognize any of these men, call Detective Joseph Scaramucci at 254-757-5170 or Detective Derek Russell at 254-757-5114. Detectives would also like you to contact them if you have visited either of the massage parlors.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe

    Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:36:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:36:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Not a rumor: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac part ways

    Not a rumor: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac part ways

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:42:22 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:13:23 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year...
    Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour.More >>
    Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly