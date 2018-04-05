Detectives search for identities of three men involved in massage parlor human trafficking

The McLennan County Sheriff's office needs assistance identifying three men involved in sex acts with human trafficking victims at two Waco massage parlors.

The sheriff's office said about 400 people were seen on recordings from hidden cameras inside the establishments engaging in sex acts with the victims.

The two parlors under investigation are located at 2509 Washington Drive and 2625 Waco Drive.

A search warrant was conducted at the establishments on Dec. 4, 2017, when detectives found three victims and the hidden cameras.

The sheriff said that they are also looking for the identities of 300 individuals who were caught on the hidden camera. He said they will be posting more photos on the department's Facebook page in the weeks to come.

He added that the public has been a tremendous help in identifying these suspects. One of the men pictured has already been identified by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff's office will announce his identification after he has been arrested.

If you recognize any of these men, call Detective Joseph Scaramucci at 254-757-5170 or Detective Derek Russell at 254-757-5114. Detectives would also like you to contact them if you have visited either of the massage parlors.

