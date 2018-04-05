Austin-based burger chain will open new location in Temple

Hat Creek Burger Company announced on April 3 that they are planning to bring its burger chain to Temple, TX.

The self-described "fast-casual" burger chain is set to open a restaurant in an undisclosed location by the end of 2018.

The Austin-based burger company started as a food truck in 2008, after great fanfare the company opened its flagship location in 2011.

All natural beef cheeseburgers with fresh vegetables and homemade sauces are what the burger chain is known for.

In addition to burgers and fries, the company also serves up milkshakes, chicken and has a breakfast menu.

Hat Creek currently has 10 locations in Austin and Dallas.

Each location is 4,200 square feet and includes a patio and playground.

