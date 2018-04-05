Austin-based burger chain will open new location in Temple

A fundraiser will be held to support the families of Cody Cornell and Robert Pellerin at O'Reilly Auto Parts located at 1720 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple. The fundraiser will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they run out of food.More >>
A fundraiser will be held to support the families of Cody Cornell and Robert Pellerin at O'Reilly Auto Parts located at 1720 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple. The fundraiser will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they run out of food.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's office needs assistance identifying three men involved in sex acts with human trafficking victims at two Waco massage parlors.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's office needs assistance identifying three men involved in sex acts with human trafficking victims at two Waco massage parlors.More >>