Police responding to bank robbery in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said they are responding to a bank robbery at the First National Bank located at 4304 E Central Texas Expressway Thursday morning.

Police said a man walked into the bank and approached the teller and handed them a note demanding money. The teller complied, and the suspect fled on foot.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and black shoes. He was wearing glasses and had a goatee.

