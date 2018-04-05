Alligator seen with glass shard in mouth from discarded trash at state park

Texas Parks and Wildlife has shared a photo of an alligator with a leftover glass shard in its mouth at Brazos Bend State Park.

The department is reminding park-goers to pick up their trash to avoid harming wildlife.

There are seven principles to "leave no trace" and do your part while enjoying state parks:

Plan ahead and prepare Travel and camp on durable surfaces Dispose of waste properly Leave what you find Minimize campfire impacts Respect wildlife Be considerate of other visitors

You can learn more about the "Leave no trace" principles here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.