Alligator seen with glass shard in mouth from discarded trash at - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Alligator seen with glass shard in mouth from discarded trash at state park

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TEXAS (KXXV) -

Texas Parks and Wildlife has shared a photo of an alligator with a leftover glass shard in its mouth at Brazos Bend State Park. 

The department is reminding park-goers to pick up their trash to avoid harming wildlife. 

There are seven principles to "leave no trace" and do your part while enjoying state parks:

  1. Plan ahead and prepare
  2. Travel and camp on durable surfaces
  3. Dispose of waste properly
  4. Leave what you find
  5. Minimize campfire impacts
  6. Respect wildlife
  7. Be considerate of other visitors

You can learn more about the "Leave no trace" principles here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Alligator seen with glass shard in mouth from discarded trash at state parkMore>>

  • Animals!

    Animals

    Animals

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police responding to bank robbery in Killeen

    Police responding to bank robbery in Killeen

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:24:27 GMT

    The Killeen Police Department said they are responding to a bank robbery at the First National Bank located at 4304 E Central Texas Expressway.

    More >>

    The Killeen Police Department said they are responding to a bank robbery at the First National Bank located at 4304 E Central Texas Expressway.

    More >>

  • Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:19:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:18:24 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly