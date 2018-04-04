BU softball explodes past ACU

Baylor softball got its groove back with an 8 to 5 victory over Abilene Christian Wednesday night.

The tide of the game turned in the fourth inning when senior Caitlin Charlton smashed a ball into the left field scoreboard for a solo home run. One inning later, sophomore Goose McGlaun would send another ball out of the park for the Lady Bears.

Outfielder Kyla Walker would notch a few more runs for Baylor in the sixth after a line drive double down the left field line.

ACU would try to respond with the tying run at the plate in the seventh. Instead, McGlaun would strike out the last batter after relieving Regan Green in the sixth.

Baylor will head to Lubbock for a weekend series with Texas Tech.

