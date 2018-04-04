Aggie women's golf sweeps POTW awards - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie women's golf sweeps POTW awards

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M swept the SEC's women's golf weekly awards, the league announced Wednesday, with Maddie Szeryk earning Golfer of the Week and Ariana Saenz earning Freshman of the Week.
 
The weekly honor is the fourth of Szeryk's career, and her first of the season. She won her third career tournament by shooting an even-par 216 at the Bruzzy Challenge in Carrollton, winning the individual event by four strokes and helping the Aggies to the team title. She has finished in the top 10 in nine of the 10 events she has played in this season.
 
Saenz earned her first SEC Freshman of the Week honor, by shooting a 7-over 223 to finish fourth at the Bruzzy Challenge, both of which represented career-bests, as Texas A&M won the event. Her 3-under 69 in the second round at Maridoe Golf Club set a career best.
 
Szeryk, Saenz and the Aggies return to action April 9-10 at the Dale McNamara Invitational, hosted at the Tulsa (Okla.) Country Club.

