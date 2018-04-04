Aggie women's golf sweeps POTW awards

Baylor softball got its groove back with an 8 to 5 victory over Abilene Christian Wednesday night.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team put five runs on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Cru came from behind to post a 6-5 victory over 12th-ranked Texas Lutheran Wednesday night in Belton.More >>
Texas A&M swept the SEC's women's golf weekly awards, the league announced Wednesday, with Maddie Szeryk earning Golfer of the Week and Ariana Saenz earning Freshman of the Week.More >>
Texas A&M women’s golf team is in first place after 36 holes at the Bruzzy Challenge, as Aggies Maddie Szeryk and Ariana Saenz tie for the individual lead after each shooting a 2-under 142 at Maridoe Golf Club.More >>
Baylor equestrian secured two selections to the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) All-America Teams, announced Wednesday by the organization.More >>
