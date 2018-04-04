Elm Creek Water Supply issues a boil water alert - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Elm Creek Water Supply issues a boil water alert

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

 Elm Creek Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water alert on Wednesday afternoon.

The alert was issued because of a broken water line at the intersection of West Big Elm and Guyton Road.

Customers that live along the affected area at the intersection of West Big Elm Road and Guyton Road proceeding south to East Payne Branch Road, continuing south on Guyton Road, turning right onto Franklin Road and left onto Guyton Road for approximately 3/4 of a mile past the intersection of Franklin and Guyton.

Franklin Road is also affected approximately 1 mile south of where Guyton Rd. turns onto Franklin Rd.

For now, water in that area should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil to ensure all harmful bacteria is removed from drinking and cooking water.

Ice should also be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

Water officials will notify customers when the boil notice has been lifted.

For more information contact Elm Creek Water Supply at (254) 835-3838. 

