Szeryk, Saenz Earn SEC Women's Golfer & Freshman Golfer Of The Week

Baylor equestrian (5-6, 2-2 Big 12) is prepped and ready for the 2018 Big 12 Equestrian Championship, running March 30-31 at Turning Point Ranch in Springtown, Texas.More >>
Baylor equestrian (5-6, 2-2 Big 12) is prepped and ready for the 2018 Big 12 Equestrian Championship, running March 30-31 at Turning Point Ranch in Springtown, Texas.More >>
Texas A&M women’s golf team is in first place after 36 holes at the Bruzzy Challenge, as Aggies Maddie Szeryk and Ariana Saenz tie for the individual lead after each shooting a 2-under 142 at Maridoe Golf Club.More >>
Texas A&M women’s golf team is in first place after 36 holes at the Bruzzy Challenge, as Aggies Maddie Szeryk and Ariana Saenz tie for the individual lead after each shooting a 2-under 142 at Maridoe Golf Club.More >>