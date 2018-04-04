Gas leak repaired after West ISD building had to be evacuated - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Gas leak repaired after West ISD building had to be evacuated

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
WEST, TX (KXXV) -

The West Police Department all repairs of a gas leak are complete after a West ISD administrative building had to be evacuated due to the leak. 

All streets are back open. 

The building is located in the 400 block of W Shook St. 

The area of the 400 block W. Shook, 900 block N. Marable, 400 block W. Highland and 900 block N. Davis were closed.

Atmos Energy was working on the leak which had been shut off.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Stocks surge as market escapes early plunge on trade fears

    Stocks surge as market escapes early plunge on trade fears

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:04:59 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:19:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...
    Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.More >>
    Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.More >>

  • Trump signs order sending National Guard to US-Mexico border

    Trump signs order sending National Guard to US-Mexico border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:18:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

  • School districts with struggling campuses prepare students for STAAR test

    School districts with struggling campuses prepare students for STAAR test

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:17 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:17:43 GMT

    Two school districts that have campuses that have not met academic standards in the past years are hard at work preparing students for the standardized tests next week. 

    More >>

    Two school districts that have campuses that have not met academic standards in the past years are hard at work preparing students for the standardized tests next week. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly