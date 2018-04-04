Gas leak repaired after West ISD building had to be evacuated

The West Police Department all repairs of a gas leak are complete after a West ISD administrative building had to be evacuated due to the leak.

All streets are back open.

The building is located in the 400 block of W Shook St.

The area of the 400 block W. Shook, 900 block N. Marable, 400 block W. Highland and 900 block N. Davis were closed.

Atmos Energy was working on the leak which had been shut off.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.