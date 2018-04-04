Sailors visit with local patriots at Veterans One Stop in Waco

The location is normally filled with veterans, but people were packed in shoulder to shoulder this afternoon.(Source: KXXV)

After a wreath-laying ceremony at the Doris Miller statue, Rear Adm. James Bynum visited the Veterans One Stop in Waco.

Dozens of sailors filled up the Veterans One Stop to chat with their fellow patriots over lunch.

They exchanged stories of the past with what's going on in the Navy today.

Alton Leuschner said he was happy to deal with the close quarters since it meant reliving his glory days.

"It feels good! I want to always go back in, that's one of my dreams that I'll go back into the service," Leuschner said. "I never did really quit, but I always wanted to go back and it feels good to be around them!"

Leuschner served in the Navy for 25 years before he retired. He now serves VFW Post 2148. He even tried recruiting some of the sailors he spoke to at the luncheon.

