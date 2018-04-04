School districts with struggling campuses prepare students for STAAR test

Waco ISD has five campuses at risk of closing if students don't perform well on the STAAR tests this spring. (Source: KXXV)

Two school districts haven't met academic standards in past years are hard at work preparing students for the standardized tests next week.

Waco ISD has five campuses at risk of closing if students don't perform well on the STAAR tests this spring.

Marlin ISD, which has not met standards as a district for the past six years, also needs to do well to guarantee the district will remain open in the future. As part of an agreement with the Texas Education Agency, Marlin ISD will remain open at least for the next school year.

