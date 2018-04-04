McLane Children's Hospital hosts child abuse event

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple is set to host its Stand Up Against Child Abuse event in honor of April's National Child Abuse Month.

On Friday, April 6, at 11:30 a.m. guest speakers Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, Rep. Hugh Shine (R-Temple), and Kelly Hardy, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell counties will discuss child abuse and the importance of prevention.

Bikers Against Child Abuse will ride into the event at 11:30 a.m.

The event will end with a balloon release symbolizing the number of abused children treated at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital.

For more information, email tiya.searcy@bswhealth.org

