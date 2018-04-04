City of Temple hosts April's First Friday Event

Historic Downtown Temple will undergo a transformation for a giant party.

On Friday, April 6, the city will host its First Friday downtown event.

The monthly party will feature musical acts from Charles Ott at Darling Decor and Ethan Smith in front of O'Brien's Irish Pub.

The traveling pianist will perform at the Hub in their newly renovated Roosevelt Room and the artists there will sell their paintings on Main Street.

Visitors have the opportunity to explore downtown Temple and enjoy food from various vendors and after-hours shopping.

For more information visit www.discovertemple.com .

