City of Temple hosts April's First Friday Event

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
Historic Downtown Temple will undergo a transformation for a giant party.

On Friday, April 6, the city will host its First Friday downtown event.

The monthly party will feature musical acts from Charles Ott at Darling Decor and Ethan Smith in front of O'Brien's Irish Pub.

The traveling pianist will perform at the Hub in their newly renovated Roosevelt Room and the artists there will sell their paintings on Main Street.   

Visitors have the opportunity to explore downtown Temple and enjoy food from various vendors and after-hours shopping. 

For more information visit www.discovertemple.com .

  • Trump to sign order sending National Guard to Mexican border

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

  • Sailors visit with local patriots at Veterans One Stop in Waco

    After a wreath-laying ceremony at the Dorris Miller statue, Rear Adm. James Bynum visited the Veterans One Stop in Waco. 

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

