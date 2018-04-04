Keep Salado Beautiful announces 5k Troll Trot - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Keep Salado Beautiful announces 5k Troll Trot

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
SALADO, TX (KXXV) -

In an effort to promote gardening and general enrichment projects, the City of Salado is hosting its Troll Trot 5K run.

The trot will start at 423 Main St. and College Park Hill, Salado TX on Saturday, April 14, from 8:30  a.m. to  9:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded to overall race winners and those with the best troll costume.

$20 secures your place among the trolls, and breakfast will be provided by Hecho En Queso Mexican fusion food truck.

Interested runners can sign up here https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Salado/SaladosTrollTrot5KRun.

