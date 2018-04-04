Border Patrol discovers large amount of drugs in backseat of veh - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Border Patrol discovers large amount of drugs in backseat of vehicle

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
On April 3, just after midnight in Salton, California Border Patrol agents arrested two people suspected of smuggling drugs inside the back seat of a burgundy  Ford Taurus.

The discovery was made at a primary inspection area of the Highway 86 checkpoint. 

A Border Patrol agent referred the driver and his female passenger to a secondary immigration inspection.

While conducting the second inspection, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted agents to the rear section of the car.

After a thorough search, agents found 31 wrapped bundles hidden inside the vehicles back seat.

The drugs were tested and identified as 32.35 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.38 pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value of  $140,000.

The couple, the drugs and the car were turned over to the Drug Enforcement  Administration for further investigation. 

