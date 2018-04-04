Man arrested for paying for sex at massage parlor - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for paying for sex at massage parlor

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Charles Shifflett (Source: McLennan County Jail) Charles Shifflett (Source: McLennan County Jail)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A 35-year-old man was taken to jail after detectives discovered he paid for a sex act at a massage parlor in November. 

McLennan County deputies said Charles Shifflett Jr. engaged in sexual conduct for a fee on November 25, 2017.

During a large prostitution investigation that began on Oct. 16, detectives discovered that Shifflett paid $100 for an hour-long massage and a sex act through video evidence.

Shifflett was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday for prostitution. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump to sign order sending Guardsmen to border

    The Latest: Trump to sign order sending Guardsmen to border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:46:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:49:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>

  • Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:49:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

  • 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:36:21 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:49:00 GMT
    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly