District: Student soiled herself after substitute teacher wouldn't let her use the restroom

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A Cedar Valley Elementary student soiled herself in the classroom after a substitute teacher would not allow her to use the restroom, Killeen Independent School District Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said. 

Abbott said the incident is a violation of the district's standards and that the teacher will be reprimanded. The teacher will not be allowed to teach in that classroom for the remainder of the school year. 

Abbott said allegations of bullying by the substitute and other students are not true. 

School officials have met with the student's parent and apologized for the situation. 

