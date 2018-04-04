Police looking for two suspects who never returned vehicle after test drive

The Killeen Police Department said they need help locating two suspects who police said they never returned a vehicle after a test drive at a dealership.

On March 31, police received information that a Land Range Rover was never returned after a test drive.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that two suspects used fictitious identification for the test drive at the dealership.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, General Crimes Unit is asking anyone who can identify these suspects or may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477).

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of these suspects in this case you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

