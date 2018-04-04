Police looking for two suspects who never returned vehicle after - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for two suspects who never returned vehicle after test drive

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Suspect (Source: Bell County Crime Stopper) Suspect (Source: Bell County Crime Stopper)
Suspect (Source: Bell County Crime Stopper) Suspect (Source: Bell County Crime Stopper)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said they need help locating two suspects who police said they never returned a vehicle after a test drive at a dealership. 

On March 31, police received information that a Land Range Rover was never returned after a test drive. 

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that two suspects used fictitious identification for the test drive at the dealership. 

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, General Crimes Unit is asking anyone who can identify these suspects or may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477).

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of these suspects in this case you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump to sign order sending Guardsmen to border

    The Latest: Trump to sign order sending Guardsmen to border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:46:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:49:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>

  • Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:49:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

  • 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:36:21 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:42:21 GMT
    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly